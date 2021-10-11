Man involved in Youngstown murder case arrested again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty for his role in a west side murder and who was arrested on a gun charge while free on bail was arrested again over the weekend.

George Gutierres, 31, who reports say is homeless, was handed over to city police Saturday by Boardman police and booked into the Mahoning County jail on a warrant from municipal court after he missed a Sept. 10 preliminary hearing on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

A judgment entry from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court also shows that his $50,000 bond was revoked Aug. 31 in his manslaughter case, the same day he was arraigned on the gun charge in municipal court and received a $4,000 bond there, which he posted.

Records do not show how he was able to post the bond for his municipal court charge even though his bond was revoked in his common pleas court case. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court.

Gutierres pleaded guilty Dec. 27, 2019, to an amended charge of attempted possession of cocaine after originally being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the October 2018 shooting death of Joshua Donatelli, 25, of Imperial Street.

Gutierres had been in the jail until he was granted $50,000 bail Oct. 29, when he was expected to be sentenced, but his sentencing was continued because the trial for the man accused of killing Donatelli, Lavontae Knight, 26, had yet to begin.

A plea agreement in the case calls for a four-year sentence with Gutierres allowed to apply for judicial release after he serves six months. An entry in the court docket said Gutierres will be sentenced when Knight’s trial is completed. He is expected to testify during the trial.

Gutierres was arrested Aug. 27 by officers working a special gun and anti-violence detail after a car he was driving was pulled over at West Front Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard for an improper turn.

Inside the car, police found a 9mm handgun loaded with a 30-round magazine and an additional 17-round magazine. Neither Gutierres nor the passenger in the car with him claimed responsibility for the gun so they were both charged.

The co-defendant in that case, Delmarco Lee, 26, of Akron, also missed his preliminary hearing and was also rearrested. He waived his preliminary hearing Friday and the case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury, according to court records.

Reports do not indicate how Boardman police were able to find Gutierres.