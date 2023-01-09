YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who police said promoted a standoff after he threatened to shoot and kill his family pleaded guilty to an obstruction of justice charge Monday.

David Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 59, entered his plea before Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The attorneys in the case recommended a sentence of probation which was upheld by Judge Durkin.

Also under the plea agreement, Gonzalez-Rodriguez forfeited several guns.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez was charged after police were called Oct. 19 to his home in the 1800 block of Volney Road for a report of a fight.

Reports said Rodriguez-Gonzalez was arguing with his wife when he threatened to kill his family.

When police arrived, they surrounded the house and blocked traffic until Rodriguez-Gonzalez surrendered after a half hour.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez apologized before he was sentenced.

“I really regret what happened,” Rodriguez-Gonzalez said. “I just want to continue my life with my wife and my family.”

At the time he was arrested, police found several guns in a safe. Under the terms of his plea, Rodriguez-Gonzalez agreed to forfeit those guns to the state.