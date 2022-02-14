NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say the operator of a dirt bike involved in an accident last week is expected to be alright.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 near the intersection of North Main Street and East Federal Street, Niles.

Police say the driver of a roofing company truck was attempting to turn left into the parking lot of Red Dragon Convenient from North Main Street when Zachary Greathouse, who was traveling North, was unable to stop and drove into the side of the truck.

Officers say Greathouse didn’t have lights on the dirt bike.

He remains in the hospital.