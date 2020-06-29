Man involved in 2018 shooting death in Youngstown files notice of appeal

He received the longest sentence for his role in a 2018 shooting death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The defendant who received the longest sentence for his role in a 2018 shooting death on the West Side is appealing his convictions.

Michael Sherman, 20, filed notice of appeal today with the Seventh District Court of Appeals for convictions of complicity to aggravated murder and complicity to aggravated robbery with firearm specifications.

Sherman was convicted earlier this year in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on the complicity charges and received the maximum sentence earlier this month of 23 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors said that Sherman was one of three men who set up Brandon Wareham, 18, to be robbed of marijuana March 3, 2018, at a home on Rhoda Avenue.

Instead, Wareham was shot and killed.

The man who fired the shots that killed him, Mark Winlock, 20, pleaded guilty to a charge of murder with a firearm specification and received a sentence Friday of 18 years to life in prison, the maximum sentence.

Another man, Daniel Sullivan, 20, pleaded guilty in October to a charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Sherman was adamant during his trial and sentencing that although he was present at the robbery, he was not involved in the plot to lure Wareham to the home and he did not know he was going to be shot.

He turned down the same deal Sullivan got and went to trial. Although prosecutors agreed he was the least culpable among the three, because of the charges he was convicted of, he received a longer sentence than the man who actually pulled the trigger because aggravated murder is not sincere than murder.

Prosecutors said under Ohio’s complicity statute, a person who takes part in criminal activity that leads to the death of another person is just as guilty as the person who actually caused the death.