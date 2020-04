The man was thrown from his bicycle and lying in the intersection when paramedics arrived

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man has been injured after a bicycle he was riding collided with a car about 2:05 p.m. at Poland and East Indianola avenues.

The man was carrying several submarine sandwiches in a bag when he was hit. A paramedic retrieved all the sandwiches and the condiments and put them in the ambulance before it left for St. Elizabeth Health Center.