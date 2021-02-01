Man injured in Youngstown fire had heat shut off four days before

The 85-year-old man was treated and released from St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was treated and released for smoke inhalation after a fire Friday at his south side home told investigators he had no heat for four days before it broke out.

The 85-year-old man was treated and released from St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after the fire that broke out about 8:15 p.m. Friday at his 527 Ridge Ave. home.

Firefighters found flames on the first floor when they arrived and the homeowner was rescued by firefighters who climbed up a ladder through a back window.

Reports said the homeowner told investigators his gas had been turned off four days before the fire and he was having troubles with his breaker box the day before.

The man was using space heaters for heat which may have tripped the breakers, reports said.

Damage is listed at $2,000.