VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man was hurt Monday following a crash in Vienna Township.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. on Niles Vienna Road.

According to dispatchers, a car went off the road, sheared a pole and narrowly missed going into Girard Lake.

The driver was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Utility lines were brought down in the accident, but no power outages were reported.