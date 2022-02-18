WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from New Castle was hurt in a crash early Friday in Lawrence County.

The accident happened about 1:24 a.m. at the intersection of Ellwood Road (Route 65) and Squaw Run Road in Wayne Township.

According to police, the 25-year-old driver was heading south on Ellwood Road when he lost control, rolled over and hit a guard rail.

He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital. The severity of his injuries isn’t known at this time.

Troopers say the man was driving drunk. The investigation is ongoing pending blood test results.