Man injured in late Saturday shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a man with a gunshot wound to the back late Saturday on the east side.

Police were called about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a home on Atkinson Avenue, where they found the 48-year-old man in his living room, reports said.

Reports said the man’s wife told police she was getting ready for bed and told her husband she was going to pray before she went to sleep. She then heard several gunshots and heard her husband screaming that he had been shot, reports said.

Paramedics took the man to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where reports said he was in stable condition.

Officers collected several shell casings outside the home, reports said.