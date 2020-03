The victim told police that he heard between 20 and 30 rounds of gunfire and discovered he was hit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man was wounded in the hand during a shooting in Youngstown Wednesday morning.

Reports said the victim was walking from his car to an apartment that he was invited to on the 600 block of Magnolia Avenue around 1:25 a.m.

The victim told police that he heard between 20 and 30 rounds of gunfire and discovered he was hit.

Further information was not provided by police.