Va. man indicted in Youngstown on child sex charges going back to 2010

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Hopewell, Va. man was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges he raped a 9-year-old child several times between 2010 and 2014.

David Fleischer, 39, was indicted on two counts of first degree felony rape and five third degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition.

The rape counts accuse Fleischer of raping the child between Sept. 6, 2010, when the child was 9 until Sept. 5, 2011, then raping the same child again from Sept. 6, 2011, to Sept. 5, 2014.

He is also accused of having sexual contact with the child several times between 2010 and 2014.

The indictment says the offenses happened in Mahoning County but it does not say where.