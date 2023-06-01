YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of being involved in a shooting at a Youngstown park last year is now facing attempted murder and other charges.

A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment against Michael Charles Walker on charges of attempted murder, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and felonious assault with firearm specifications, having weapons under disability and criminal damaging or endangering.

Police arrested Walker last month on charges related to the June 16 shooting at John White Park on the East Side that wounded a man and made park patrons scatter.

Detective Sgt. Anthony Vitullo, the lead investigator on the case, said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over words that were said to a child.

Walker was released on bond, according to court records, but a warrant in the case was issued following the indictment on Thursday.