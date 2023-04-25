WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Vienna man was indicted following accusations of setting fire to a neighboring family member’s home.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday against Clarene Leet Jr., 67, on the charge of aggravated arson.

A family member said Leet started a fire on the west side of her house and then began throwing gas on it to make it bigger. According to the report, when questioning Leet about the fire, police said Leet admitted to setting it over “a set of keys and a God***n radio.” Police said he also yelled “an eye for an eye.”

Leet is set to be arraigned in front of Judge Cynthia Rice at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.