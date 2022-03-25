YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man Thursday was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury for his role in the April overdose death of a Poland Township man.

Anthony Carson, 24, of Brandon Avenue, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs.

It is not clear when Carson will be arraigned. He is not in custody as of Friday morning.

Carson is accused of supplying the drugs that led to the April 23 overdose death of Victor Pappas, 31.

Pappas was found about 11:55 a.m. by Poland Township police at his 2387 Manor Drive home. Police were called after Pappas’ family said they had not heard from him since the day before.

A report from the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office noted that drug paraphernalia was found on a table near the body of Pappas. An autopsy found fentanyl in Pappas’ blood, reports said.

Reports said Pappas’ mother told police her son was happy the last time she talked to him and was looking forward to going back to work.

Pappas has recently had surgery and was unable to work because of the surgery, reports said his mother told police. He had a prescription for Percocet for the pain, but he had run out of medication, reports said his mother told police.