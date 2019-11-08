Man indicted in Beaver Twp. fatal crash

A man accused of causing a crash in Mahoning County was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of causing a crash in Beaver Township was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.

John Wardle, of Poland, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the July 2019 crash that killed 28-year-old Mohammad Musley, of Youngstown.

Investigators say Wardle was behind the wheel and driving impaired on Route 163 in Beaver Township when he lost control trying to pass another vehicle.

Police say Wardle’s vehicle flipped over, throwing out Musley, who was a passenger.

Wardle and three other passengers were not injured in the crash.

Wardle is also charged with OVI.