Man indicted for shooting Youngstown woman in June

Victim was shot in the head but survived

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a man Thursday on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. He’s accused of shooting a woman on June 23.

John Farris, III, 25, of Youngstown, also faces a charge of tampering with evidence and a weapons charge.

The woman was shot in the head.

Police responded about 8:10 p.m. June 23 to St. Elizabeth Health Center for a woman with a gunshot wound.

They later learned she was shot in an SUV somewhere on the south side after an argument with Farris, police said.

The victim was thrown out of the SUV and a man nearby drove her to the hospital.

Police could not talk to the woman for a few days after she was shot until her condition improved.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Farris in July.