YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a Cameron Avenue man for the rape of a 12-year-old girl found in his attic.

Devin Davis, 33, was indicted on a first degree felony charge of rape as well as a charge of child endangering. He has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest in June.

Davis was arrested on a parole violation as police investigated a tip that a missing 12-year-old girl was at Davis’ home. Officers got a warrant and found the girl in his attic after a search, reports said.

Davis was interviewed by police and told them he thought the girl was 21 and she told him she was 21.

The affidavit in the case police used for the search warrant said Davis is accused of raping the girl from April 1 to June 8.

Davis has been on parole for a 2000 conviction on a charge of gross sexual imposition.