BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury has returned an indictment on a man accused of attacking a woman inside the Bazetta Township Walmart and putting her in the hospital.

Omar Williams, 27, is facing charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, abduction, disrupting public services and domestic violence.

Police say Williams was arguing with a woman he was with at the store on May 17 when the woman was able to get away from him and ask an employee for help. As the employee was leading the woman to a back room to call police, police say Williams attacked the employee, causing a metal rack to fall on her.

The employee suffered a broken neck and a cut to her liver.

Williams is also accused of assaulting the woman he was with at the store.

He is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $300,000 bond. A new arraignment date was not listed in online court records.