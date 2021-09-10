Man indicted by grand jury in 2019 Austintown bar incident

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was wanted for pointing a gun at a woman in 2019 at an Austintown bar was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

John Vath Jr., 44, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, abduction, being a felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises and aggravated menacing.

He is expected to be arraigned Sept. 21.

A warrant for his arrest was originally issued Nov. 26, 2019 after Austintown police were called to Styx bar Nov. 11. He wasn’t arrested until July.

Witnesses told Austintown police Vath was arguing with a woman and pointed a gun at her head. She told police Vath threatened to shoot her.

Police said they tracked Vath’s vehicle to his home on Moherman Avenue but were not able to make contact at that time.

Vath remained a fugitive and was one the Top 5 fugitives for the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force before he was arrested July 28. He has been held in the county jail since his arrest.