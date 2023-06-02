YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury has indicted a city man accused of shooting a car that tried to pass him as he was walking in the middle of the street.

Dre’Juan Cochrane, 22, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; discharging a firearm at or near a prohibited premises, a third-degree felony; and criminal damaging or endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Cocharne was arrested May 5 by Youngstown police after officers were called just about 7:45 a.m. to the 500 block of West Ravenwood Avenue after a series of shots were fired there.

Reports said a woman told police that she had turned onto West Ravenwood Avenue from Firnley Avenue when she noticed a group of two adults and two children walking in the middle of the street.

The woman told police that she honked her horn at the group to let them know she was coming and drove around them to pass them. That is when someone grabbed her passenger’s side mirror and bent it back, reports said.

The woman kept driving and heard several “pops,” which she thought were either rocks thrown at her car or gunshots, reports said. When she reached a house nearby, she discovered a bullet hole in her car and a gas leak caused by a second bullet that hit her gas tank.

Police also received a gunshot sensor call for the street, and on the way there, the 911 Center received a call from Cochrane, who told call-takers that he had just fired his gun and would be waiting for officers in his drive, reports said.

Reports said when police arrived, they found Cochrane, who told them he had been escorting a family member to the bus stop for school because of recent gunfire when a car “came out of nowhere” and almost hit the group.

Cochrane told police that he pulled his 9mm handgun and began firing shots, reports said. Reports said Cochrane claimed the car stopped, and the driver got out, and he fired more shots because he thought the driver was about to shoot at him.

He was taken to the police department for questioning and arrested after he spoke to detectives.

Cochrane posted $50,000 bond shortly after he was arraigned May 8 in municipal court. The case was bound over to a grand jury May 15.