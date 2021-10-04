Man indicted by feds, accused of firing gun after accident in Warren

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man arrested by city police for firing a gun in the parking lot of a gas station following a crash was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on a firearm charge.

Deante Sanders, 26, is charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko. An arraignment date has not been set yet, according to court records.

Sanders has been in federal custody since Sept. 9, about a week after a criminal complaint was filed against him in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

The complaint said Sanders was caught on video firing two guns about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 18 from a Parkman Road NW gas station at people inside another car at the corner of Parkman Road and Maxwell Avenue NW. Witnesses told police it looked like Sanders and the people in the car were arguing over an auto accident.

The affidavit said Sanders was standing near a gas pump when the shots were fired, and he walked into the gas station and told someone to delete the store’s surveillance video. Sanders was holding one of his hands and city police later found blood spots on the floor, the affidavit said.

Video showed Sanders firing a 9mm and .40-caliber handgun at the car, and there were shell casings from both weapons where Sanders was standing, the affidavit said,

On Aug. 26, Warren police filed charges of discharging a firearm against Sanders. He was arrested Aug. 28 at a home on Belvedere Avenue SW after his girlfriend called police and told them he pointed a gun at her, the affidavit said.

Sanders is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2018 misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence in Warren Municipal Court, the affidavit said.