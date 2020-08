Larese Kenneth Allen, Sr. admitted to making the threat to delay a court hearing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown is facing federal charges for making a bomb threat.

A federal grand jury indicted Larese Kenneth Allen, Sr. for the threat from June 1.

A call was made to the clerk’s office at Youngstown Municipal Court threatening to blow up the courthouse.

The building was evacuated but no bomb was found.

During a police interview, Allen admitted to making the threat to delay a court hearing.

