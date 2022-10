YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from the Columbus area is on house arrest after being indicted this week here in Mahoning County.

Ricky Lee Wagoner is facing charges of child endangering and pandering obscenity.

Prosecutors say he had been in a “sexting” relationship with a local teenager he met online.

He was first arrested last month and is free on a $35,000 bond.

Wagoner’s due in court later this month.