YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Berkley Avenue man who is serving a nine-year prison sentence has filed his second request for early release from prison.

Attorney James Lanzo filed the request Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Joseph Williams, 67.

Williams pleaded guilty Sept. 24, 2015, for a March 11, 2015 shooting that wounded a man in a home in the 700 block of Linwood Avenue.

Police at the time said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Williams claimed at his Oct. 21, 2015 sentencing hearing before Judge Maureen Sweeney that he was trying to protect himself when he shot the victim.

He said he was taken from his home by a group of people looking for money when the shooting took place and that he was scared.

At the time, prosecutors said the man who was shot had several complications from the gunshot wound.

Williams had filed a motion for judicial release in November 2020. Judge Sweeney overruled the motion a month later.

At the time, prosecutors had opposed Williams’ request. They have yet to file a response to the new motion.