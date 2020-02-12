Man in jail on 10k bond after gun charge in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $10,000 Wednesday for a man who was arrested on a gun charge on South Avenue.

Lamar Herring, 33, was arraigned before Judge Carla Baldwin in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Reports said Herring was arrested about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday after police pulled over an SUV he was driving at South and East Avondale avenues for running a stop sign and excessive window tint.

Herring’s hands were shaking, he appeared nervous and the SUV smelled like marijuana so the officers called for a police dog, reports said.

When he got out of the car, Herring told police that he had a bag of marijuana in his pocket, according to the report. Inside the car, police reported finding loose marijuana in a bag and a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun under the driver’s seat.

Reports said when the gun was found, Herring told the officer, “Man, that’s where I left that gun.”

Herring is presently in the Mahoning County Jail.