MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man already serving time has been indicted by a grand jury for sexual contact with a 7-year-old.

The indictment is sparse, but it does say inmate Thomas B. Spencer had sexual contact with a 7-year-old between the dates of March 1 and March 31.

The indictment lists his address as the Lorain Correctional Institution in Grafton. He is currently in prison on the charge of change of address.

No word yet on when he will be in court.