WAYNE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — A man is set to appear in court later this week on a multitude of charges after he crashed into two residences, reports state.

Isiah Carr, 28 was arrested by the New Castle post of the Pennsylvania State Police after what was originally supposed to be a welfare check turned into a chase.

Reports state that troopers were sent to the 100 block of Guy Way on Oct. 14 for a welfare check and found Carr slumped over the steering wheel of a running vehicle parked in a driveway. After troopers knocked on the window, Carr awoke and fled the scene, crashing into an occupied mobile home, reports state.

PSP then pursued Carr through Wayne Township, where the chase ended when Carr crashed into another residence in Ellwood City and subsequently got out of the car and ran away until police caught him, reports state. It is also reported that Carr damaged several mailboxes, a retaining wall and a trampoline in Wayne Township during the pursuit.

Carr faces felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and DUI; a misdemeanor charge of an accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property; and a list of minor traffic-related offenses.

According to court records, Carr is awaiting pretrial in Lawrence County Jail, where he was unable to post bail, which was set at $50,000. He will return to court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.