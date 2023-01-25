GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man wanted by Girard police for drug possession and taking off running during a traffic stop has been found and arrested.

Arbie Murray, 27, was charged with driving under suspension, drug possession, resisting arrest, trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and a turn signal violation.

According to a police report, on January 19, just before 2 a.m., police attempted to pull over Murray on E. Prospect Street. The report says Murray pulled into a driveway and then took off running on foot.

Officers reported finding drugs in the car, including multiple bags of marijuana, small bags containing various pills, two scales, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and Diazepam pills, as well as unidentified tablets and other items.

A K-9 was used to track his trail, and several bags of marijuana were discovered along the way, but they could not locate Murray at the time, according to the police report.

According to jail records, Murray was later booked into the Trumbull County Jail on January 24. He was given a $20,000 bond.