BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was hurt and a house was damaged by fire Monday in Boardman.

It happened just after 1 p.m. at a home on South Avenue near Lake Park Road.

A man was taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

The damage appeared to be mostly inside the house, but firefighters said they didn’t immediately know where it started.

The man who was injured was the only person home at the time of the fire. It wasn’t clear if anyone else lives in the house.