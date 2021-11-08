Man hurt during carjacking in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 20-year-old Newton Falls man was hurt during a carjacking in Warren Sunday.

According to a police report, the man came to a stop at about 3 a.m. at the corner of W. Market Street and Ohio Avenue when at least two men pulled him out of the car, hit him in the leg and ankles with an object and took off in the victim’s car.

The man was able to make it back to an apartment on Perkins Drive where he was staying and call police.

The man said that he left his wallet and cellphone in the car. Police were able to track down the car by pinging the cellphone to the parking lot of a bar on Mahoning Avenue. Police recovered the man’s wallet, Apple Watch and Airpods in the car but the phone was not found.

The victim was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the bar to see if they can identify who drove the car there.