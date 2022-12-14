YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is hospitalized after an apparent industrial accident Wednesday morning in Youngstown.

City firefighters were sent to Brilex Industries’ plant on Andrews Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. WKBN was told that an employee was moving a large piece of steel when it fell on top of him, causing what rescue crews called severe trauma to one of his legs.

Firefighters say the victim’s co-workers immediately started first aid and got the steel off of him by the time the crews arrived.

The victim was taken to Saint Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. His condition is not known at this time.