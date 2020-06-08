Man hospitalized after shooting on Youngstown’s south side

Police were told a man was at St. Elizabeth's with a gunshot wound

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a man is in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was wounded late Sunday in a shooting on Youngstown’s south side

Police answered a gunshot sensor call about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Market Street and East Avondale Avenue.

On their way there, police were told a man was at St. Elizabeth’s with a gunshot wound.

An employee at a 3200 Market St. gas station told police a man walked up to a car with two men inside and when he walked away someone in the car shot at him.

The victim was then able to drive himself to the hospital. Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said detectives were not able to talk to him at the hospital because he was in surgery.