Man hospitalized after a shooting in Campbell Saturday night

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Campbell Saturday night.

It happened near the 200 block of 12th street around midnight.

According to officials, neighbors heard a loud noise and called police. As officers were driving to the area, they heard gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a crowd in the middle of the road, according to police.

One person, was lying on the road with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officials say it’s not clear if he was shot more than once.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police have yet to release further details about the victim.

Campbell police are still investigating.