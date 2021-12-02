Man hit with stun gun during arrest in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing several charges after police say he struggled with them and had an illegal gun in his car.

Officers attempted to question Ta’Shan Williams, 26, Wednesday in the parking lot of a gas station on Tod Avenue SW about the tint on his windows when he became combative, according to a police report.

Police say Williams ignored their commands for him to get back inside his car and tried to run from them.

During a struggle with police trying to detain Williams, officers deployed a stun gun to subdue him, the report stated.

A search of Williams uncovered $1,610 in cash, a plastic bag containing suspected crack cocaine from the ground where officers struggled with him, a 9mm semi-auto handgun on the front seat of the car and two containers of marijuana, according to the report.

Williams was taken to St. Joseph Hospital to be evaluated following being hit with the stun gun and then booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and use of sunscreening, non-transparent and reflectorized materials and defacing identification marks for firearms, possessing a defaced firearm. Additional drug charges are pending testing of the suspected crack cocaine.