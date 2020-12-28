Man hit with pistol during apartment robbery in Youngstown

The man had to be treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center for a large cut above his eye

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man had to be taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was hit over his eye with a pistol early Sunday during a robbery.

Police were called about 1:05 a.m. to the 3000 block of South Avenue, where a man said he was inside an apartment and using a bathroom when a man came in with a gun, smashed him over the eye and took a video game system as well as $500 from his wallet.

Four other people were also inside at the time, and they all had to give up their cellphones, reports said.

According to the report, witnesses said two men, one of them carrying a gun, came inside following a woman.