Man hit with iron, 2 charged with felonious assault

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men in Warren are facing felonious assault charges after police were called to a fight Sunday.

According to a police report, officers were called twice in the early morning hours of Sunday to a house in the 3000 block of Northwest Boulevard NW.

During the first call at 2:41 a.m., the two — later identified as 25-year-old Malik Hill, of Youngstown and 30-year-old Trovon Bryant, of Warren — told police they had been drinking and were squabbling but they had everything worked out.

Officers were called back, however, at about 3:50 a.m. where they found Malik Hill unconscious and bleeding from the head inside a car.

Officers immediately got medical help for Hill, who was in and out of consciousness. At one point, he tried to get away from officers and medical personal but had to be handcuffed to the gurney for his own safety, the report stated.

Bryant told police that the two continued fighting after police left the first time and that when he went to the basement of the house, Hill attacked and bit Bryant several times in the arm. Bryant said he grabbed the iron and hit Hill with it, according to the police report.

Officers noted that Bryant had several bite marks on him along with cuts and bruises.

Both men are charged with felonious assault and are ordered to not have contact with each other. Bond was set at $25,000 for each at their arraignment on Monday. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.