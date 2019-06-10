Man hit by train in Lawrence Co. identified

NEW BEAVER BOROUGH, (WKBN) – A train collided with a vehicle in New Beaver Borough early Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police says 58-year-old Dwight Spann, of New Galilee, was killed.

The accident happened just after midnight on the tracks at Larchwood Drive.

One person was killed in the accident. The Lawrence County coroner was called to the scene. They say they believe Spann was the only person in the car.

State police and the Lawrence County coroner are investigating.

Check back here for updates to this developing story.