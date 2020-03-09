Man hit by SUV after crash in Warren, police say

A woman told police that another woman hit her brother with an SUV after a crash on the northwest side of Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police that another woman hit her brother with an SUV after a crash on the northwest side of Warren over the weekend.

According to a police report, officers were called about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Tod Avenue and Orlo Street.

When officers arrived, a man was lying in the grass.

His sister told officers that she and another woman got into an accident. The woman said the suspect tried to pay her in cash for the damage to her car but she refused, stating that she wanted the suspect’s insurance information.

When the woman went to her car to retrieve a pen and paper, she said the suspect pulled forward and hit her brother with her SUV and took off.

According to the report, the woman said it appeared that she hit him on purpose.

The man was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center with an injury to his knee.

Warren police continue to investigate the incident.