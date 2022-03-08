CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man and his mother are facing charges after a woman walking her dog found a gun on the ground in Canfield.

The loaded gun was discovered in the snow on Blueberry Hill Drive on February 6.

According to a police report, officers suspected that the gun was related to a traffic stop in the area two days prior. Police said the driver who was stopped 23-year-old Tremayne Collins, Jr., had been overheard on a phone call to his mother saying that he threw his gun out of the car on Blueberry Hill.

After further investigation, officers ended up charging Collins with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence.

Police later determined that the gun had been purchased by Collins’ mother, Teneisha Hudson, at a store in Akron. Hudson purchased the gun after charges were filed against Collins in a Summit County case, the report stated.

Police charged Hudson with unlawful transaction in weapons on Thursday, according to the report. She turned herself in on the charge on Friday.