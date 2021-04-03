Man high on acid attacked officers, Weathersfield police say

Police said when they arrived, Wade was naked and sweating profusely

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man who was under the influence of acid attacked a family member and police officers who tried to calm him down.

It all started last Sunday at a home on Sugar Pines Drive in Weathersfield, according to a police report.

Police said they were called there by a family member of 23-year-old Robert Wade, who reported that Wade had taken acid and was fighting another family member.

Police said when they arrived, Wade was yelling, “Bad, go, bad, go, no!” Officers reported that a television had been ripped from the wall and thrown on the ground.

According to the report, Wade was also sweating, though he was completely naked, and was screaming random numbers and words that didn’t make sense.

An ambulance was called to the scene, and while medical crews were giving Wade an antipsychotic drug to calm him down, he grabbed a family member and “began to tightly squeeze him,” the report stated. Police said Wade then bit the family member’s finger.

Officers were able to separate the two but said Wade was becoming increasingly agitated. He punched a window, shattering the glass and causing his arm to bleed profusely, the report stated. Police said he then charged toward an officer.

As crews were trying to give Wade Ketamine in order to get him under control, he began swinging a glass bottle at officers, the report stated. An officer was able to grab it from him but reported that Wade hit him and another officer.

According to the report, a few officers were then involved in a struggle with Wade and hit him with a Taser as he continued to kick and flail around.

Eventually, officers and medical crews were able to get him under control and transported him to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment, the report stated.

Wade was booked into the Trumbull County Jail later that morning on charges of assault, resisting arrest, aggravated menacing, domestic violence and criminal mischief.

His bond was set at $100,000, and the case was bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury, according to court records.