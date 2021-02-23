Man held without bond on charges that he raped 79-year-old Campbell woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of raping a 79-year-old woman in Campbell will be held without bond following his arraignment Tuesday in Mahoning County Court.

Anthony Consiglio, 26, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Tim Welsh to charges of rape, attempted rape, robbery, aggravated robbery, theft from a person in a protected class and assault.

A March 8 trial date was set before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum, which will almost certainly be pushed back.

Consiglio was arrested on Jan. 11 for charges related to the case. He was released from jail on Feb. 11 and placed on house arrest. When he was indicted on the raid charges, he was taken back into custody.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone asked that Consiglio be held without bond. Magistrate Welsh agreed, deferring the matter of bond to Judge Krichbaum.