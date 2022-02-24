WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of murder out of Farrell is headed back to Mercer County.

Malcolm Hailstock waived his right to an extradition hearing Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court and will now be taken back to Mercer County to face charges of murder, aggravated assault and person not to possess a firearm in connection to a shooting Saturday on Roemer Boulevard in Farrell.

Hailstock was picked up Wednesday during a traffic stop on Hubbard-Masury Road.