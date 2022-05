YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a man was grazed in the head Tuesday evening after over two dozen shots were fired at a home in the 100 block of East Dewey Avenue.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the man drove himself to St. Elizabeth Health Center after gunfire broke out at about 9:15 p.m.

Simon said no one else was injured.

Tuesday was the third day in a row that someone has been shot on the South Side.