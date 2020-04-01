Man granted early release for 2016 robbery, back in jail after probation violation

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone asked that the remainder of the sentence be imposed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man granted early release from prison for a 2016 robbery in Boardman had the rest of his sentence imposed today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he admitted to violating his parole.

Judge John Durkin ordered Elijah Hatten, 23, to serve the remainder of a five year prison sentence he received for pleading guilty to the 2016 robbery at gunpoint of a Boardman convenience store.

At the time he was sentenced, prosecutors said they would not object to judicial release after two years because Hatten cooperated with police. Hatten was placed on parole when he was released.

Hatten was released in 2018. He was arrested Jan. 21 after city police and parole agents visited a Wilson Avenue home he was in and found, fentanyl, crack cocaine and two scales. Later, Hatten told police he had a gun.

Hatten was later indicted for possession of a fentanyl related compound, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in jail by Judge Anthony Donofrio.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone asked that the remainder of the sentence be imposed. Yacovone said Hatten already received a break when he received early release.

“Frankly, I do not trust him with this activity,” Yacovone said. “We’re talking guns, we’re talking drugs. We’re dealing with a ticking time bomb.”

Hatten’s attorney, Lynn Maro, asked for probation to continue for his client and that he receive treatment for his drug problem, which is causing him to break the law.

Hatten said he has changed and asked to stay in probation so he could witness the birth of his first child in May.

“I just want to be here for my first child that’s on the way,” Hatten said.

Judge Durkin said he believes in treatment, but he added because received a break in very serious charges, it meant he could not get in any serious trouble.

The sentence Hatten received from Judge Donofrio will run concurrently with the remainder of the robbery sentence.