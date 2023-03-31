YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty earlier this month for a shooting that put a woman in the hospital was sentenced Friday to up to 10 years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Lamar Ware, 49, received a sentence of eight and a half to 10 years from Judge John Durkin on charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault with a firearm specification.

Ware pleaded guilty to the charges March 3. The sentence was recommended by the attorneys in the case, and Judge Durkin upheld it,

Ware was accused of wounding a woman March 29, 2022, during an argument at a home on West Hylda Avenue on the South Side.

While he was free on bond in this case, he was charged in November with felonious assault with notice of a prior conviction and a repeat violent offender specification, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and being a felon in possession of a firearm, following a chase with city police.

Reports said Ware was driving a car that officers tried to pull over at Belle Avenue and Hubbard Road on the East Side.

Police learned Ware had a warrant and a suspended license but instead of getting out of his car when asked, he hit an officer with the door of the car and drove away, reports said.

Ware didn’t stop until he reached a dead end of McGuffey Road, reports said. Ware refused to get out and officers had to use a stun gun on him and drag him out of the car, reports said.

That case is still pending but an agreement is expected shortly to resolve it.