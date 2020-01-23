Man gets prison for trying to take officer’s gun during fight

Cavante Cobb was also sentenced for failure to notify a change of address

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Cavante Tabb told a Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge Thursday he had no idea why he grabbed for a police officer’s gun and resisted arrest in October at a West Side apartment complex.

Answering a question from Judge Anthony Donofrio, Tabb said he was not drunk or high, but he gave no explanation for trying to take the gun of officer Bill Burton during a domestic violence arrest on Tyrell Avenue.

Tabb was given a sentence of four to six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of attempted aggravated robbery, domestic violence and assault.

He was also sentenced in a separate case for failure to notify change of address. The charge is a first degree felony because of a rape conviction Tabb received as a juvenile and he failed to report his address after he was released from custody.

Police were called Oct. 7 to a fight at the apartment complex and when Burton tried to take Tabb into custody, Tabb attacked him.

As the pair struggled, Tabb was able to unsnap one of the two restraints on Burton’s gun. Burton put out a call for help and another officer arrived and managed to help Burton get Tabb handcuffed.

In addition to the arrest, a large crowd was on the scene who were shouting insults at police.

Judge Donofrio wanted to know what was on Tabb’s mind when he was arrested.

“What were you intending to do? Were you going to shoot the officer?” Judge Donofrio asked.

“No, sir,” Tabb answered.

“Then what were you going to do?”

“To tell you the truth, sir, I didn’t even know I reached for it,” Tabb said.

Tabb was also given credit for 99 days served while awaiting the outcome of his case.