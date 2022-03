GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)- A man is in custody Thursday morning after a standoff in Girard.

Police said that they were called to West Liberty Street around 3:30 a.m. because a man barricaded himself in a home.

Police said there were two other people in the home at the time of the standoff.

Police have not said whether or not the man had weapons or any charges he’s facing.

This is a developing story. We will provide the latest updates.