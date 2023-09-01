PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A Sharon man Thursday was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for his participation in a drug ring in Mercer and Lawrence counties.

Torlando Hopson, 34, received the sentence in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania from U.S. Judge Cathy Bisson.

He pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.

Hopson and 21 others were indicted in June 2021 following an investigation by the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, the drug task forces of Mercer and Lawrence counties, the police departments in Farrell, Sharon, Hermitage and New Castle as well as other federal and state agencies.

Of the 22 indicted, 16 are from Mercer County while another person is from Masury, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They are accused of selling drugs from June 2020 to June 2021.

Hopson was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine under federal sentencing guidelines.

A sentencing memorandum filed last week by Hopson’s attorneys said a minimal sentence was appropriate in the case because Hopson had a “limited involvement” in the conspiracy to sell drugs.