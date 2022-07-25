COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem man who led police on a search for over a week has pleaded not guilty.

Christopher Lee Hyler was finally taken into police custody late Saturday night after police searched for him for over a week on a parole violation and domestic violence charge. He was considered dangerous during the search.

On Monday, Hyler was in Columbiana County Municipal Court on the domestic violence charge and pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $100,000.

Hyler’s pretrial is set to begin on August 1.