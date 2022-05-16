AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Westchester Drive man who is free on bond for an attempted murder charge was arrested Sunday evening on a gun charge.

Police say they found drugs and a firearm in a car after performing a traffic stop.

Reports said Robinson was arrested about 9:15 p.m. after a car he was driving was pulled over at Westchester Drive and Idaho Road for having a missing headlight, reports say.

When speaking with the driver, Tyree Robinson, 23, the officer said he smelled raw marijuana. The officers on the scene forced Robinson and his passenger out of the car so they could investigate.

The officer found a small amount of raw marijuana and a backpack with a combination lock, which Robinson said was neither his nor the passenger’s.

Inside the backpack was a 9mm handgun with 10 live rounds, a digital scale with marijuana on it and a clear plastic bag with white powder in it.

The officer then placed Robinson under arrest and took him to the Austintown Police Department.

The powder tested positive for one gram of fentanyl, according to the report.

Robinson was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of fentanyl and cited for driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle with only one headlight.

Robinson was complaining as he was being taken into custody that the arrest was going to “screw up his life, and he was already on bond for [attempted murder.]”

Robinson is one of two men charged with attempted murder for the October 2020 shooting of a man on Fairfax Avenue in Youngstown. Jury selection started Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the co-defendant in the case, Luis Johnson, 24.

Johnson was also to go on trial Monday, but court records show his case was continued in January. A new trial date for him has yet to be set.

He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown on the charges stemming from the traffic stop.